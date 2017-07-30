South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale set for a new day and month this year

South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale, usually held every year in Myrtle Beach on a day in August, has been moved to a new month this year and your chance to join merchants in selling items is right around the corner.
Vendor registration for the sale begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
“The big sale, now in its 29th year, will be held Saturday, October 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” according to announcements from city of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea.
An estimated 280 vendor booths will fill the exhibit hall and lobby inside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Oct. 7, selling wares of all sorts at bargain prices. Thousands of people are expected to attend, according to the announcement.
Vendor booths are available at $50 each.
“Each vendor space includes one eight-foot table and two chairs, with additional, smaller tables available for $5 each,” according to the city website on the event. “Vendors may occupy a maximum of four spaces. Vendors selling retail items must have a South Carolina Retail License and are responsible for paying sales tax on items sold at this event.”
Admission to the sale is free, but parking fees at $5 a car will apply to attendees.
To learn how to register, email info@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or call 843-918-1014.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1JbINrB.
Comments