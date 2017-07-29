Local

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to working fire in Briarcliffe Saturday

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

July 29, 2017 5:43 PM

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Briarcliffe police responded to a reported house fire off Northgate Road in Briarcliffe around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Briarcliffe police reported visible smoke coming from the attic, due to a fire involving the electrical panel box on the outside of the home.

Officials said that crews on scene found a fire on the outside of the home located above the electrical meter that had a possible extension into the attic.

Crews were able to secure the power and ensured that there were no further extensions from the panel box. There was minimal charring to the wall of the home.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

