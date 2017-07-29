Local

Officials respond to possible shark bite in Georgetown County

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

July 29, 2017 5:29 PM

Midway Fire Rescue responded to a possible shark bite Saturday afternoon off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu Colony in Georgetown County, according to Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.

Two young girls, one 12 years old, were in the water at the time of the bite. The 12-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition, while the other girl did not require transportation.

According to Eggiman, a witness on scene attributed the incident to a small shark that was seen in the water.

“Whether that’s true or not, we can’t tell,” Eggiman said.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

