How SC workers, teachers will see retirement plans change

North Augusta High School English teacher Beth Hardy, 46, has both a pension plan and 401(k) style retirement options. Her hybrid retirement plan is unique because her pension came from years teaching in Georgia, while she participates in South Carolina’s Optional Retirement Program. S.C. lawmakers are considering making changes to the Palmetto State’s retirement options and will begin weighing options near the end of August. gmelendez@thestate.com Gerry Melendez