Annual surfing competition honors late Surfside Beach surfer

The 18th annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff is held in Surfside Beach on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The competition continues on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.

There’s divisions for beginners through pro-am with a $2,000 in cash prizes. The event is designed as a fundraiser to provide scholarships to Horry and Georgetown county students in addition to supporting local environmental causes. The foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to more than 60 students.

Guy Daniels was a Surfside Beach surfer and lifeguard who died while jogging in 1999 at the age of 19.