The 18th annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff is held in Surfside Beach on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The competition continues on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. There’s divisions for beginners through pro-am with a $2,000 in cash prizes. The event is designed as a fundraiser to provide scholarships to Horry and Georgetown county students in addition to supporting local environmental causes. The foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to more than 60 students. Guy Daniels was a Surfside Beach surfer and lifeguard who died while jogging in 1999 at the age of 19. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Local

Annual surfing competition honors late Surfside Beach surfer

Janet Blackmon Morgan

jblackmon@thesunnews.com

July 29, 2017 4:15 PM

