Construction has not yet begin on the site, and a predicted opening date has not been set. Other Turbo Jet Car Wash locations include 10th Avenue North, International Drive and North Kings Highway.
Construction has not yet begin on the site, and a predicted opening date has not been set. Other Turbo Jet Car Wash locations include 10th Avenue North, International Drive and North Kings Highway. SUN NEWS PHOTO
Construction has not yet begin on the site, and a predicted opening date has not been set. Other Turbo Jet Car Wash locations include 10th Avenue North, International Drive and North Kings Highway. SUN NEWS PHOTO

Local

Local car wash gaining fourth location

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

July 27, 2017 4:30 PM

Turbo Jet Car Wash is expanding in Myrtle Beach, adding a fourth location at 2755 Agnes Lane near the back gate.

“It’ll be identical to the International Drive location,” general manager Tom Dolan said.

The car wash offers services such as touch-free washes, soft-touch washes and the express tunnel, which aims to get your car clean faster.

Construction has not yet begun on the site, and a predicted opening date has not been set.

Other Turbo Jet Car Wash locations include 10th Avenue North, International Drive and North Kings Highway.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Annual surfing competition supports local environmental issues, offers scholarships

Annual surfing competition supports local environmental issues, offers scholarships 1:34

Annual surfing competition supports local environmental issues, offers scholarships
Georgetown's steel mill to depend on port remaining open 3:25

Georgetown's steel mill to depend on port remaining open
Salkehatchie Summer Service camp allows young workers to refurbish homes in Longs 0:51

Salkehatchie Summer Service camp allows young workers to refurbish homes in Longs

View More Video