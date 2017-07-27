Local car wash gaining fourth location

Turbo Jet Car Wash is expanding in Myrtle Beach, adding a fourth location at 2755 Agnes Lane near the back gate.
“It’ll be identical to the International Drive location,” general manager Tom Dolan said.
The car wash offers services such as touch-free washes, soft-touch washes and the express tunnel, which aims to get your car clean faster.
Construction has not yet begun on the site, and a predicted opening date has not been set.
Other Turbo Jet Car Wash locations include 10th Avenue North, International Drive and North Kings Highway.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments