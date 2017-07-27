A pregnant woman fell three stories. Now her boyfriend is charged with attempted murder

A North Carolina man is being charged with attempted murder after his pregnant girlfriend fell from a third floor balcony of the Jamaica Motel in North Myrtle Beach, a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety states.
According to the report, Jeffrey McGuire, 36, of Granite Falls, N.C., told officials that he and his girlfriend got into an argument while standing on the balcony. According to McGuire, his girlfriend accused him “that he was after every girl down here,” and had packed her bags.
Throughout the argument, the woman allegedly began to hit and scratch McGuire. The report states that there was a visible scratch mark on McGuire’s cheek and shoulder blade.
According to McGuire, he attempted to control her by ‘bear hugging’ her from behind, picking her up in the process. During the struggle, the woman allegedly hooked her foot on the balcony rail. McGuire, who did not have a shirt on stated that he became sweaty, making it difficult for him to hold her, causing her to fall.
The report states that there were not any witnesses and security footage shows before and after the incident.
On July 25 McGuire appeared for an investigation which showed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.
McGuire was escorted to jail and a warrant was served.
The woman was transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
