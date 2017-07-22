South Carolina unemployment rate at its lowest since December 2000

Both Horry and Georgetown counties showed slightly increased unemployment rates in the month of June, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The unemployment rate for Horry County in June was 4.3 percent, compared to 3.9 percent in May. The unemployment rate in June 2016 was 5.3 percent.
In Georgetown County, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in June, compared to 4.5 percent in May. The unemployment rate in June 2016 was 6.5 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since December 2000, the report states. In June, the rate dropped to four percent from 4.1 percent in May.
On top of that, the number of unemployed people is at its lowest level since February 2001, with 91,710 unemployed people.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in May was 4.3 percent, which increased to 4.4 percent in June.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
