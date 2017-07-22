Side-by-side old and new water towers in Mount Gilead, N.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of three of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Mount Gilead is located near the Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County, which is mostly the Uwharrie National Forest.
Troy, N.C., is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest. On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, few were seen walking the streets and many businesses were closed.
A rainbow reaches across the sky on N.C. 109 between Troy and Mount Gilead on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The two towns are home to all five people charged in the Ocean Boulevard shooting.
Raekwon Tariq Graham spent years of his childhood at this home in Troy, N.C. The family that lives there said on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, they are reluctant to talk about raising Graham, but described him as a "good kid who just got caught up with some bad ones." The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest.
A Bigfoot statue is in a running pose in front of a produce/antique store in Biscoe, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is part of Montgomery County, home of the five people charged in the shootings on Ocean Boulevard. The county is made mostly of the Uwharrie National Forest. Local lore claims Bigfoot has been sighted in the forest.
Many buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places in downtown Mount Gilead, N.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of three of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Mount Gilead is located near the Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County, which is mostly the Uwharrie National Forest.
A bridge on N.C. 109 has been tagged on nearly every reachable spot between Troy and Mount Gilead on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The bridge is near West Montgomery High School, where all five people charged in the Ocean Boulevard shooting attended. The county is made mostly of the Uwharrie National Forest.
Hotel Troy, one of the many historic buildings in Montgomery County, was once Dr. Thompson's Sanitorium in the early 1900s to the 1920s. Troy, N.C., is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest. On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, there are signs the former hotel is being refurbished and will be a commercial building.
Wooden statues of Uncle Sam in various states of disrepair are seen around in vacant lots in Troy, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest.
A mill museum is closed and overcome with vines in Troy, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest.
A man enters one of the many antique stores in Mount Gilead, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of three of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Mount Gilead is located near the Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County, which is mostly the Uwharrie National Forest.
Murals decorate many of the historic buildings in the historic downtown Mount Gilead, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of three of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Mount Gilead is located near the Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County, which is mostly the Uwharrie National Forest.
The Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County is located near Mount Gilead, N.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of three of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Mount Gilead is tucked against the Uwharrie National Forest.
A Bigfoot statue is in a running pose in front of a florist in Troy, N.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest. Local lore claims Bigfoot has been sighted in the forest.
Railroad tracks split and circle the town of Troy, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The small town in southern-central North Carolina is the home of two of the five people facing attempted murder charges in the Ocean Boulevard shooting. Troy and Mount Gilead straddle a chunk of the Uwharrie National Forest.
