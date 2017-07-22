Dotson, Krystal Horry County Police Department
Man with ‘violent tendencies’ found after warrant issued for arrest

By Megan Tomasic

July 22, 2017 3:57 PM

Horry County police have arrested a man wanted for forgery and who is known to have violent tendencies, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Joseph Kenneth Roberts, who has been wanted since the morning of July 21, was arrested with the help of a private citizen.

An update from the department on Twitter stated that Roberts was driving a silver Ford Explorer, and was “possibly in the Carolina Forest area.”

Anyone with more information on the incident can call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

