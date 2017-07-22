Man with ‘violent tendencies’ found after warrant issued for arrest

Horry County police have arrested a man wanted for forgery and who is known to have violent tendencies, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Joseph Kenneth Roberts, who has been wanted since the morning of July 21, was arrested with the help of a private citizen.
An update from the department on Twitter stated that Roberts was driving a silver Ford Explorer, and was “possibly in the Carolina Forest area.”
Anyone with more information on the incident can call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.
