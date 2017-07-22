Kindness spread across Grand Strand by Horry County Rocks

Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sara Torres (right) helps her sons Chase (left) and Cooper paint rocks with Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The group gathers to paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Peggy Thibodeau uses a combination of Sharpies and paint for messages on her rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Chase Torres with Horry County Rocks places his rock at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The group gathers to paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Peggy Thibodeau uses a combination of Sharpies and paint for messages on her rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Cooper Torres sits alone to create his own design on a rock with Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The group gathers to paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Meg Perrino writes a message on the back of a rock at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Amber Forrester tries to get one-month-old Korra Forrester to be part of Horry County Rocks at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. "Oh no, that didn't work," she said uncurling the lavender painted fist of her daughter. "Let's try your foot." Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Meg Perrino writes a message on the back of a rock at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Chase Torres carries his rock behind his back scouting a place to hide it while Pierson Perrino (center) and Cooper Torres follow at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Cooper Torres with Horry County Rocks hides his rock at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The group gathers to paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Meg Perrino shows her son Pierson how to hold a paint brush at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Chase Torres paints his rock at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Horry County Rocks paint river rocks designed to spread kindness. They place the rocks around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
A group from Horry County Rocks gathers at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017, to paint river rocks to spread kindness. The group paints positive messages on river rocks, places them around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
A group from Horry County Rocks gathers at the Socastee Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017, to paint river rocks to spread kindness. The group paints positive messages on river rocks, places them around the county and asks for photos of the found rocks be shared on social media.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com