Weather service issues heat advisory as hot temps expected to sizzle Strand

Be on guard for heat-related illnesses or stress if your weekend plans include being outdoors.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a heat advisory for Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick County, N.C. in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m., according to a weather briefing.
The advisory has been issued as temps will be in the lower 90s, but heat index values could be up to a boiling 109, weather authorities said.
The high heat and humidity will increase the risk for heat stress and heat-related illnesses.
“To reduce the risk of heat illness during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” weather officials stated in the briefing.
“Never leave unattended children or pets in a closed vehicle, temperatures inside can rise to fatal levels in minutes,” they also said.
