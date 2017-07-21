This new assisted living community at Grande Dunes is one step closer to being a reality

The initial design for Portside at Grande Dunes, an assisted living community, was approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon.
The community, located at 82nd Parkway and Cipriano Drive, will provide 83 assisted living units as well as a 18 memory care units with a fenced-in memory care courtyard.
“I think you have achieved an upscale, airy, coastal feel with a feeling of permanence,” board member Larry Bragg said during the meting.
The design is based on a southern coastal style that offers residents covered porches, outdoor spaces, living and dining rooms and activity and meeting spaces.
Representatives from Grande Dunes and L Star, a real estate development firm, will have to appear in front of the board again to have landscaping, lighting and signage approved.
“I think it’s quite beautiful all the way around,” Bragg said.
Construction will be completed in two phases, and all of the site work will be completed in the first phase.
An expected completion date is not available at this time.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
