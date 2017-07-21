A piece of Charleston in Myrtle Beach? Proposed shopping center aims to do just that

Myrtle Beach is getting a new shopping center, and this one is set to resemble characteristics of Charleston.
Located at 44th Ave. North and U.S. 17 Business, The Shoppes at Magnolia Row will consist of The Little White Dress Bridal Boutique, Studio 77, Gallery Boutique, Ash Hoffman Jewelers and 44th and King Craft Beer and Burgers.
“The Shoppes at Maglonia Row will be a premier, specialty shopping and dining center that will pay homage to the historical details of downtown Charleston,” owner Brenda Bethune said. “Every tenant is a local business that is owned and operated by women.”
Bethune appeared before the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon for a conceptual review of the plans. While the plans were not initially approved, board members unanimously praised the design.
“You’re definitely going in the right direction,” board member Larry Bragg said. “It’s not a tourist trap.”
Changes suggested during the meeting including incorporating the Charleston-like feel into a second proposed building as well as enhancing the upper-part of the buildings.
Included in the plans will be a courtyard that will be used for various events.
“I’m quite excited,” Bragg said.
The center is located at the former Pink House site, which was located on the Grand Strand from 1947 to 2000, serving as an inn, a restaurant and a Christmas shop.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
