Topgolf one step closer to breaking ground in Myrtle Beach

Topgolf is one step closer to breaking ground in Myrtle Beach, after representatives from the company appeared in front of the Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon.
The board approved the design of the 53,321-square-foot building, but representatives still have to receive approval for signage and parking lot lighting.
“Right now we’re just working as hard as we can to bring this project to fruition,” Topgolf representative Mark Foster said.
Designers of the building made small changes to the initial plan such as modifications to materials used and enclosing the stairway on the side of the building.
Representatives will have to go through a few more conceptual designs before ground can be broken, but Forester is hopeful that work will begin by fall 2017.
“This is a big stage for a project this size, and we have a good feeling with the comments from staff,” Forester said. “So far the process has been great with the city.”
The sports entertainment venue will be located across from Broadway at the Beach at Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North, and will consist of 72 bays as well as a restaurant.
“Outstanding,” CAB board member Larry Bragg said during the meeting. “We welcome you.”
Topgolf has 30 venues across the United States and three in the United Kingdom. The most recent Topgolf opening was in Charlotte, N.C.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments