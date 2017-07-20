State to repave 3 miles locally with some funding from new gas taxes

State transportation officials say they are already putting some of the money collected from the gas tax increase to work across the state by resurfacing roads, including three projects in Horry County.
The $26.5 million will pay for 200 miles of roadwork in 27 counties, of which Horry County will see work on 3.27 miles.
Berkeley County will be the recipient of the most miles paved -- 22.1 across 20 roads, while Charleston ranks near the bottom with one contract to pave 1.87 miles of U.S. 17 North.
Roads in Horry County set for resurfacing under the contracts include Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach, Highway 931 in Conway, and Port Harrelson Road in Bucksport.
Kimberly Corley, spokeswoman for the S.C. Transportation Department, said the contracts were just executed so they do not have a schedule yet when work will being.
Additional road and bridge contracts across the state will be announced later this year.
Of the $149 million expected in additional revenue this year, $99 million will be spent on resurfacing projects and $50 million has been committed to the Rural Road Safety program, state transportation officials say.
“The awarding of these contracts is the first step in launching our program to begin to turn around the poor condition of our road network,” said Woody Willard, chairman of the state transportation commission.
In the June contract bid awards, 80 miles will be paved upstate, 43 miles in the Pee Dee Counties that includes Horry, 41 miles in the Midland Counties, and 24 miles in the Low Country.
