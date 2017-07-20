Horry County mobile home lost after being engulfed in flames

A mobile home in the Conway area was completely destroyed by a fire early morning Thursday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fully-involved trailer fire about 4 a.m. to a home on the 5000 block of Morris Carter Road and found heavy fire conditions, according to Mark Nugent, spokesman with HCFR.
@hcfirerescue on scenes 5368 Morris Carter Road, fully involved trailer fire. Received 4:00am, no injuries, no additional info @ this time.— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) July 20, 2017
The home was believed to be vacant when flames engulfed it, and no injuries were reported during the blaze. Crews quickly got the fire under control, but officials said it “was almost burnt down,” according to report.
Family members who owned the property gave conflicting statements as to the status of the trailer, so Horry County police were called to investigate, an incident report stated.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.
