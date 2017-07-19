Could Carolina Forest form its own special tax district?

The Carolina Forest Civic Association announced a new committee Wednesday that will look at the future of Carolina Forest.
The Future of The Forest committee, led by association member and Coastal Carolina University graduate student Fred Crosby, will study which options are available to the region as it continues to grow.
“We’re going to look at all the options from doing nothing to incorporation to a special tax district,” said Crosby. “I think the first thing we’re going to do is try and pin down what exactly are the major concerns of the community, what do they want to fix.”
Horry County Councilman Denis DiSabato, who represents part of Carolina Forest, said he supports the study but doesn’t believe that incorporation would be feasible.
“My guess is we don’t have a large enough corporate tax base or commercial tax base to be able to sustain it,” he said. “We’d end up taxing people out of the community.”
Incorporation would involve offering at least three services to the community such as police, trash pickup or others, said DiSabato, and would cost more than a special tax district.
With a special tax district, voters would identify only one issue to address.
The issue would have to survive a petition process, be approved by county council to be put on a ballot as a referendum and then get voted in by the residents, Disabato said.
“If you wanted to put lights along the roadway, you could do a special purpose tax district for that,” he said. “You have to identify one particular issue, collect the millage for that one particular issue and that’s all it can be used for.”
Crosby said the Future of the Forest committee plans on providing a report by the end of December outlining different options available to Carolina Forest hitting on the strengths and weaknesses of each option.
