Remember Akel’s Family Restaurant? A new breakfast joint is taking its place

Rockin Waffle, a breakfast buffet, is coming to Myrtle Beach, located at the former Akel’s Family Restuarant.
The restaurant will serve everything from specialty waffles, to waffle sandwiches, omelets, pancakes and more, according to the Rockin Waffle website.
As for the name, Rockin Waffle stands out by the bright purple building and building and lights that “will feel like a Rock and Roll legend,” the website states.
“Selecting the right music for a restaurant is a real talent,” the website reads. “A restaurant should harmonize all elements, starting from interior design, food and beverage order, quality of wait staff, to of course the music, which in an integral part of the restaurant’s character.”
While an exact date has not yet been set for the opening, the restaurant had a soft opening in early June and interest on the restaurant’s Facebook page has spiked since the opening.
It is unclear at this time why the restaurant closed after the opening, but owners did post on the restaurant Facebook page, “We had a successful soft launch and will be having our grand opening soon! Our team at Rockin Waffle hopes to see you then.”
Even visitors from out-of-town are interested in trying out the restaurant.
On their way out of town on June 1 following the conclusion of the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship, media relations representatives from the United States Golf Association were intrigued by the purple breakfast house, but were unable to visit due to the restaurant closing.
Rockin Waffle is located at 6429 North Kings Highway.
More details on the grand opening will be released when they are available.
Writer Al Blondin contributed to this report.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
