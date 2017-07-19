Search for evidence related to death of Conway couple continued Wednesday afternoon

Horry County Fire Rescue was on scene at Bucksville Landing, searching for evidence related to the Conway couple who has been missing since July 1.
Horry County Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson stated that nothing was found during the search.
Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45, were last scene in the area of Dewberry Street in Conway, officials said. The couple was reported missing on July 13.
Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, and Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, both of Aynor were arrested on July 14 and charged with financial card fraud and two counts of murder. Arrest warrants showed that a bloody truck, possessing and using the victim’s banking information as well as a cellphone ping at the suspect’s home in Aynor are listed evidence in the charges.
The duo is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Officials are no longer on scene at Buckville Landing.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments