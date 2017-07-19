New road building priorities for Grand Strand, did yours make the list?

Grand Strand residents on Wednesday received the first look at a regional transportation plan that prioritizes proposed new road construction and other regional transit needs over the next 23 years.
The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study plan, a federal government requirement to determine long-term needs from Georgetown through Brunswick County, North Carolina, was originally completed in 2011, but is being updated to reflect the rapid growth and needs of the region.
Hundreds of new projects are listed and prioritized, and will be the topic of public forums held this week in both states.
More than 35 new road construction recommendations have been added to the list for Horry County.
Additionally, more than 25 new road widening projects are on the list including S.C. 90 from S.C. 22 past International Drive and all the way to U.S. 501.
New road construction projects on the list include a new two-lane divided parkway in North Myrtle Beach between Long Bay Road and Champions Boulevard, and a new road connecting Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road with a multipurpose path connecting to Water Lilly and Water Tower roads.
A new bridge over the Waccamaw River east of Conway, that would link with U.S. 501 and S.C. 90 also made the list.
Other projects include the extension of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard to U.S. 544 and extending Postal Way to the south to Waccamaw Pines.
In Myrtle Beach, 9th Avenue North would see several intersection improvements and realignment from North Kings Highway to Broadway, including bicycle and pedestrian facilities with turn lanes at major intersections.
Myrtle Ridge Drive would be widened to three lanes from U.S. 501 to S.C. 544.
The recommendations also include access management and streetscape project recommendations, plans for the Port of Georgetown, Coast RTA needs, and needs for moving highway and rail freight.
The purpose of the transpiration study organization also is to identify potential sources of funding for the projects from the local, state and federal level.
A copy of the extensive plan is available online, and all of the new projects can by viewed by clicking here. The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study office is located at 1230 Highmarket St. in Georgetown. Their phone number is 843-546-8502.
The public meetings will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday in Murrells Inlet at the community center on 4462 Murrells Inlet Road, and in Myrtle Beach at the Train Depot from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The transportation organization is made up of government representatives from Horry and Georgetown counties and the legislative delegation from both counties, the cities of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown, Surfside Beach, Shallotte, Ocean Isle Beach, Atlantic Beach, Briarcliffe Acres and Pawleys Island.
