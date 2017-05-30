South Carolina’s roads were more deadly over the holiday weekend compared to last year

Traffic fatalities saw an uptick in the Palmetto State over the holiday weekend compared with the same time period last year.
Preliminary figures released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety show 13 people were killed on roadways over Memorial Day Weekend, which the SCDPS measured as a 78-hour travel period, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through midnight Monday, officials said.
Last year, eight traffic deaths were reported over the same time span statewide, according to SCDPS data.
While there were no traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend in Horry County last year, several lives were lost in traffic deaths over this past holiday weekend - one of which occurred on the eve of the SCDPS holiday weekend travel time period.
At about 3 p.m. on Friday, a pedestrian was struck and killed while illegally crossing the roadway at Green Sea and Hands roads in the Loris area, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the pedestrian as Ron Demond Bennett, 41, of Loris.
During the early hours of Saturday morning, a Conway man operating a moped was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, police said. Terry Allan Morehead, 46 of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck in the rear about 4:20 a.m. on U.S. 701 and New Road by a burgundy Dodge SUV that fled after the crash, according to authorities.
Edward Douglas, Jr., of New Haven, Conn. died about 6 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center following a motorcycle crash at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach, officials said.
Carl Trice, 26, of Hampton, Georgia, was killed Saturday night after his motorcycle and a car collided at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.
As of Monday, South Carolina highways have claimed 402 lives, compared to 369 roadway deaths from the same time period last year, preliminary data from SCDPS officials showed.
Through midnight Monday, 52 pedestrians died in contrast to 49 last year; 44 motorcyclists were killed compared to 54 in 2016; and eight bicyclists were dead compared to 11 in 2016 on state roads and highways, SCDPS officials said.
Out of the 291 motor vehicle fatalities killed this year, 135 were not wearing seat belts, authorities said.
