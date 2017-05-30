North Myrtle Beach police chief set to retire

North Myrtle Beach police Chief Phil Webster will be retiring from the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department after 25 years of service on June 16, according to a release from the city Tuesday.

Webster is the second police chief in the Grand Strand to announce a retirement in the 10 days. The city of Myrtle Beach announced its police chief, Warren Gall, was leaving his position immediately before the Memorial Day Bikefest rallies on May 20.

Webster began work with the city on April 27, 1992 as a public safety officer. He has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He served as police chief for 3-and-a-half years.

Webster said in the release that he was proud to have served the community as police chief, but might be even prouder to have served “as a law enforcement officer with all public safety personnel over the past 25 years. I have made some great friendships, lost some friends, laughed at things that only cops can laugh at and witnessed a small town grow.”

While discussing his decision to retire, Webster said, “When you reach a point where you can retire, you begin to weigh your options. I began contemplating my future with the department over a year ago. I have considered my choices and made a decision that will be best for my family and me.”

The city will initiate a search for a new police chief in the fall. In the interim, police will report directly to Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez.

North Myrtle Beach officials wished Webster and his wife, Kelly, “the very best as they explore the future together,” according to the release.

Gall served the Myrtle Beach Police Department for 37 years before retiring Thursday as Bikefest rolled into gear.