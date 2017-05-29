Here’s what you need to know about fireworks safety in Myrtle Beach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.29 Pause 1:04 Rain puts damper on Atlantic Beach Bikefest party Sunday evening 0:56 Family camps at Wal-Mart for Bikefest instead of pricey hotels 1:03 Party gets started at Atlantic Beach 1:52 Traffic jams and the loop irritate locals, bikers at Bikefest 2:00 Time-lapse shows Ocean Boulevard action from dusk to dark 0:44 Myrtle Beach officials work deadly scene in Myrtle Beach 1:33 Sights and sounds from Day 2 of Memorial Day Bikefest 1:07 NAACP leaders discuss "Operation Bike Week Justice" 0:57 4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Horry-Georgetown Fire Chief's Association want you to stay safe while you enjoy fireworks in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Horry-Georgetown Fire Chief's Association want you to stay safe while you enjoy fireworks in Myrtle Beach.