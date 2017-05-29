Here’s what you need to know about fireworks safety in Myrtle Beach

The first day of summer is a few weeks away, but Memorial Day weekend has long been the unofficial kickoff of the season for balmy fun, family, and of course fireworks.
As the season approaches, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, along with the Horry-Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association, is offering some safety tips in a newly-released PSA video announcement pertaining to the rules in Myrtle Beach.
“Fireworks aren’t toys, so children should not use them,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department as he delivered the message. “Make sure that all spectators are at safe distance away from where they are being fired. Make sure you have the means to stop a fire if one occurs.”
Evans also reminds the public that fireworks are not allowed within Myrtle Beach without a permit. City law says no one is allowed to “use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell or offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city,” according to the city’s website.
