He’s been dancing for years, but Bikefest provides a different stage

A new pulsing beat clamored for attention among the throttle of motorcycles and pounding of car stereo systems cruising Ocean Boulevard on the last night of Bikefest.
And like the sounds it competed with, this beat — and the men who danced to it — drew a crowd.
“I like to inspire people to deal better for themselves. … You’ve got to get your dream. You’ve got to push hard for it,” said Christian “ShowTime” Woods, after break-dancing on his head.
The 26-year-old and his dancers, Francisco Setik and Mahjee “Dubstep” Funnie, popped, locked and slid on a makeshift dance floor on the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard Sunday night to the wows and cheers of a crowd that encircled them.
Woods has been a dancer for 17 years. He says he’s been busking in Myrtle Beach for four years.
“People say I haven’t reached my time yet, but I actually did, you know, plenty of times and that’s what my inspiration is about,” Woods said. “That’s why I’m out here and keep practicing. This is my fun right here.”
But with a little bonus on the side, he said, nodding to a nearby bucket where they were collecting tips.
“This is my career,” Woods said. “When you stop dancing, you stop having fun. We’ve got to keep going no matter how old we are.”
Woods encouraged the crowd to follow him on Facebook at Christian ShowTime Woods.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
