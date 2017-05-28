Jamar Freddie Williams
May 28, 2017 8:07 PM

Conway homicide suspect arrested

By Stephanie Pedersen

spedersen@thesunnews.com

A Conway homicide suspect has been arrested, according to Horry County Police’s Twitter page.

Jamar Freddie Williams was named as a suspect in the March homicide of Jason Bradley Smith, 31, of Conway.

Smith, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying face-down alongside Johnson Shelly Road. Police say a passenger in a car saw the body near the road’s intersection with S.C. 688 around 11:53 p.m. March 18.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s records, Williams was booked Sunday at 6:44 p.m. However, the charges are only listed as simple possession and disorderly conduct.

