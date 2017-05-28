Conway homicide suspect arrested

A Conway homicide suspect has been arrested, according to Horry County Police’s Twitter page.
Jamar Freddie Williams was named as a suspect in the March homicide of Jason Bradley Smith, 31, of Conway.
Smith, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying face-down alongside Johnson Shelly Road. Police say a passenger in a car saw the body near the road’s intersection with S.C. 688 around 11:53 p.m. March 18.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s records, Williams was booked Sunday at 6:44 p.m. However, the charges are only listed as simple possession and disorderly conduct.
Nice to see you again Mr. Williams! pic.twitter.com/L7jYLfCshs— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 28, 2017
