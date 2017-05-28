Motorcycle driver killed in accident at 21st Avenue, Oak Street identified

The driver of a motorcycle who was involved in a fatal accident along Oak Street and 21st Avenue has been named, according to Horry County chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
Carl Trice, 26, who was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base died on scene of the accident which occurred around 7:45 p.m.
The accident occurred between the motorcycle and a car, sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who was on the scene.
Trice is originally from Hampton, Ga.
Myrtle Beach police are still investigating the accident.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
