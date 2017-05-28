One person is dead after a motorcycle and car wreck on 21st Avenue North and Oak Street Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach. Chloe Johnson cjohnson@thesunnews.com
May 28, 2017 12:39 PM

Motorcycle driver killed in accident at 21st Avenue, Oak Street identified

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

The driver of a motorcycle who was involved in a fatal accident along Oak Street and 21st Avenue has been named, according to Horry County chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.

Carl Trice, 26, who was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base died on scene of the accident which occurred around 7:45 p.m.

One man is dead and others are injured after a wreck Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach.

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The accident occurred between the motorcycle and a car, sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who was on the scene.

Trice is originally from Hampton, Ga.

Myrtle Beach police are still investigating the accident.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343

