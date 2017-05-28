These vacationers didn’t know about Bikefest. The problem, they say, isn’t the bikers.

For many, Memorial Day weekend is a time to get away and celebrate the start of summer.
In Myrtle Beach, the weekend is home to the Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
For some Memorial Day vacationers, the event comes as a surprise.
“We arrived Thursday not realizing that bike week is this week,” Coetta Miller from Baltimore said.
The problems, however, mainly stem from traffic flow patterns and the large, unexpected police presence.
“The worst is the traffic,” Miller said, whose family is staying at the Landmark Resort along Ocean Boulevard. “It’s kind of a hindrance.”
Jessica Lunsford and her family were seen walking down Ocean Boulevard Friday night in the midst of Bikefest.
“It’s been so hard to get around,” she said, stating that it takes much longer to get to popular tourist spots in Myrtle Beach such as Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach than it would on a typical weekend.
While the traffic loop was scheduled to being at 10 p.m. each night, many side street leading to Ocean Boulevard were sectioned off early in the day, forcing drivers to sit in southbound traffic.
“We would try for another weekend,” she said, stating that the traffic patterns were hindering to her family’s vacation.
For Shelly Smith, from Charlotte N.C. who is also staying at the Landmark Resort, the large police presence along Ocean Boulevard came as a surprise to her and her family.
“I was kind of shocked,” she said. “There was a whole lot of police presence.”
Despite complaints about traffic, many vacationers did not have a problem with the abundance of bikes driving around Ocean Boulevard.
“It’s not a bad thing,” Miller said. “We’re enjoying our visit.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments