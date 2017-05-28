Myrtle Beach woman arrested in connection to Carolina Forest stabbing

A Myrtle Beach woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident on Harvester Circle in Myrtle Beach, according to Krystal Dotson, Public Information Officer with the Horry County Police Department.
Kourtney Poole, 38, is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, after she allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old male inside the Carolina Forest neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
When police arrived on scene they found the male with a non-life threatening stab wound to his neck, lying in the driveway with blood on him, according to a police report.
A witness told officials that Poole had asked him to take the male to work because Poole could not remember where she parked her car. When the witness walked over to their house he noticed that Poole was on the floor whenever the front door swung open.
According to the report, the victim was able to get Poole off of himself, whenever he informed the witness that he had been stabbed.
When police arrived, Poole informed them that her daughter and dog were still inside the house.
Officials described the incident as a domestic disturbance.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
