Vehicle identified after fatal moped hit-and-run

A vehicle has been identified in the deadly hit-and-run collision with a moped early Saturday morning in Conway.
Debris collected from the scene helped investigators determine that the vehicle involved in the accident was a red or burgundy Dodge Journey between the years 2009 and 2017, according to a release from Sgt. Darren Alston with Conway police.
Damages to the vehicle from the accident are located on the front right and passenger side as well as having part of the front fender missing.
The accident occurred on U.S. 701 South and New Road around 4:20 a.m., according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
Officers determined the moped was hit from behind, and the vehicle fled the scene following the crash, Alston said.
Anybody with information regarding the accident can contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team at 843-365-5001.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
