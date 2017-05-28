Local

May 28, 2017 8:29 AM

Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Murrells Inlet early Sunday morning

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

The Murrells Inlet - Garden City Beach Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident along U.S. 17 Business and Mt. Gilead Road early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews responded around 2:15 a.m. to the single vehicle accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital as a level one trauma, officials said. His condition is unknown at this time.

More information on this accident will be added as it is released.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

