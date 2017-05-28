Officials point guns at man as he’s arrested for assault

A man was arrested early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard.
A large police presence with many officials wearing South Carolina Department of Natural Resources or South Carolina Game Warden gear were seen at 202 S. Ocean Blvd. around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Officials had their guns raised at the unknown white man as he walked backwards down the steps of the building. A large crowd stood and watched as officials eventually lowered their weapons and arrested the man.
Lt. Joey Crosby said the man was arrested and charged with assault. His identity is unknown at this time.
