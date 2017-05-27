Police investigate stabbing in Carolina Forest neighborhood

A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to an Horry County Police spokeswoman.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been named. The victim is described as a 46-year-old male who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Numerous officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a home on Harvester Circle in The Farm neighborhood.
Officials described the incident as a domestic disturbance.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
