Horry County police are on the scene of a suspected stabbing at Harvester Circle.
Horry County police are on the scene of a suspected stabbing at Harvester Circle. Elizabeth Townsend etownsend@thesunnews.com
Horry County police are on the scene of a suspected stabbing at Harvester Circle. Elizabeth Townsend etownsend@thesunnews.com

Local

May 27, 2017 4:42 PM

Police investigate stabbing in Carolina Forest neighborhood

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to an Horry County Police spokeswoman.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been named. The victim is described as a 46-year-old male who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a home on Harvester Circle in The Farm neighborhood.

Officials described the incident as a domestic disturbance.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Musicians jam during Atlantic Beach Bikefest

Musicians jam during Atlantic Beach Bikefest 0:26

Musicians jam during Atlantic Beach Bikefest
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.27 1:12

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.27
Bikefest didn't start great for this guy and his bike 0:47

Bikefest didn't start great for this guy and his bike

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos