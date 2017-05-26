Traffic loop experiences some hiccups with late barricades

Myrtle Beach’s traffic loop did not fully go into effect in many places until 20-30 minutes after 10 p.m. start of the traffic pattern’s schedule.
Third Avenue South, a major artery to the beach’s south side, was not changed until 20 minutes after the start. According to the radio scanner, there also were issues at 13th Avenue and 29th Avenue.
Law enforcement used metal barricades to block 3rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. Some vehicles, however, soon hit the dead end after turning onto the street from Kings Highway.
At 10:35 p.m., some of the city’s ambassadors on the scene to direct traffic briefly pulled the barricades aside to let some backed-up vehicles through.
The 23-mile traffic pattern is scheduled to be in place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night of Memorial Day weekend.
A southbound entrance to the loop will be available from the restaurant row area.
