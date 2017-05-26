Fire officials called bike festival tent‘extremely dangerous.’ Event planner, police say it’s fixed

Corrections were made to Atlantic Beach bike festival to a tent this week after Horry County officials deemed it “extremely dangerous,” according to WPDE.
The Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival officially kicks off Friday and lasts through Monday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews reviewed Atlantic Beach’s festival plan on Tuesday upon request of the event promoter, WPDE reports.
Horry County officials determined that the town’s series of tents that create a large tent on the corner of 30th Avenue and South Ocean Boulevard within the town’s limits, in their arrangement when examed would be extremely dangerous to attendees, according to WPDE.
"Few to no emergency exit options exist from the tent area," a letter states. "Also, significant fire risks are present within the tent."
Multiple safety concerns are listed in the letter, WPDE reports, and fire officials recommended that the tent not be used until the safety issues were addressed.
Additionally, the letter says if a fire breaks out, it would be “difficult to bring under control.”
Tony Marcus, owner of Marcus Media, which is the company handling the event within the tent told WPDE Friday that the county’s concerns had been addressed.
Atlantic Beach Chief of Police Tim Taylor echoed Marcus’ statements and also said fire extinguishers had been added to the tent, according to WPDE.
This story is by our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE. Click here for more.
