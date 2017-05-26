Multiple people injured in Conway-area crash

Six people were hurt in a crash on Church Street between Rivertown Boulevard and Cultra Road Friday morning, according to WPDE.
The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. near the Wal-Mart super center, and officials at the scene told WPDE that six people were injured with one being airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and South Carolina Highway Patrol deputies are also at the crash site.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
