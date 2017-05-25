Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall's final words to a gathering of law enforcement staged for Memorial Day weekend Bikefest at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Gall retired today, handing over the reins to interim Chief Amy Prock, just before the start of one of the busiest weekends of the year. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall's final words to a gathering of law enforcement staged for Memorial Day weekend Bikefest at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Gall retired today, handing over the reins to interim Chief Amy Prock, just before the start of one of the busiest weekends of the year. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

May 25, 2017 8:08 PM

Myrtle Beach Police Chief retires before Memorial Day weekend

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com and

By Jason Lee

jlee@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police Chief Warren Gall left his position Thursday afternoon, right before the Memorial Day Bikefest rallies, one of the biggest events for Myrtle Beach law enforcement all year.

He spoke his final words as police chief to a gathering of law enforcement staged for Bikefest at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Gall handed over the reins to interim Chief Amy Prock. He served the police department for 37 years.

“The chief is a consummate professional, and I don’t know anyone with higher integrity and better character than [Gall]. He has done amazing work for the city and I definitely owe him a debt of gratitude,” City Manager John Pedersen said.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

Jason Lee: 843-626-0374, @TSN_JLee

