Third Panera Bread location set to open this summer along Grand Strand

The Grand Strand is set to receive its third Panera Bread restaurant on July 18, located in North Myrtle Beach, according to Melissa Lemieux, Regional Marketing Director at Covelli Enterprises, a Panera Bread franchise owner.

According to Lemieux, between 80 and 100 part-time and full-time positions are being filled at the restaurant, located at 1296 U.S. 17, including associates, managers, bakers and more.

Open interviews are being held at the Hampton Inn in North Myrtle Beach , located at 2112 Little River Neck Road, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. until the restaurant opens.

Those interested in applying can also visit the Panera Bread website to submit their resumes.

The North Myrtle Beach Panera Bread was built as a part of the third phase of construction on the Coastal North Town Center shopping center. Other additions include Burlington, Burkes Outlet, HomeGoods and West Marine.

Other Panera Bread locations across the Grand Strand include Carolina Forest, along U.S. 501 and Debo Drive, and Myrtle Beach, located at 1370 South Commons Drive off of S.C. 544.

More information on opening day festivities will be released closer to July 18.

