Horry County man charged after illegally re-entering United States

A Horry County man has been charged in a one-count indictment with illegally re-entering the United States after he was previously deported, according to a press release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.
Jose Alberto Nava-Reyes, 34, could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Immigration and Custom Enforcement - Enforcement Removal Operations and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham in Florence where Nava-Reyes will be prosecuted, according to the release.
Nava-Reyes was previously charged in April with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office website.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
