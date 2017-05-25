Local

May 25, 2017 2:37 PM

Horry County man charged after illegally re-entering United States

By Megan Tomasic

A Horry County man has been charged in a one-count indictment with illegally re-entering the United States after he was previously deported, according to a press release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Jose Alberto Nava-Reyes, 34, could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Immigration and Custom Enforcement - Enforcement Removal Operations and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham in Florence where Nava-Reyes will be prosecuted, according to the release.

Nava-Reyes was previously charged in April with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office website.

