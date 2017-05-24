Do you hate grocery shopping? These grocery delivery services might be for you

Grocery shopping just got a whole lot easier.
Across the Grand Strand, grocery delivery services are popping up, offering an easy online solution to grocery shopping for the week, ending with the groceries being delivered to a home or vacation rental.
“The last thing you want to do is go grocery shopping,” Lexie Burling, owner of Lexie’s Shopper Hopper, said. “It takes hours.”
For Lexie’s Shopper Hopper, customers are sent a grocery list form containing items to choose from. If there is something that is not on the list that a customer is interested in, they send the item in an email to Burling who will add it to their grocery list.
Each payment is processed through a secure server, and customers will have their groceries delivered at a specified time, she said.
For Simply Groceries, another local grocery delivery service, customers go onto the website where they can search through categories, adding items to their virtual carts. After that, customers go through a secure payment and can have their groceries delivered at a specified time.
“The demand for grocery delivery has been growing year after year,” Christopher Payne, COO of Simply Groceries, said.
For Burling and Payne, they are able to cater to two different markets in the area, locals and tourists.
“[The] biggest is seasonal,” Burling said. “You pay for the convenience.”
Both businesses work with rental services, offering the option of stocking a vacation rental before a tourist arrives.
As for locals, both businesses offer the option of setting up a weekly delivery service.
Payne said that his website will keep a previous order saved if the user has an account. This way, customers can add or delete items from previous lists, making it an easier process week-to-week.
Burling offers discounted rates for elderly people living by themselves, as well as discounted rates depending on certain situations.
“I just want to help other people out and make their lives less crazy,” Burling said.
According to the Simply Groceries website: “Our mission is to improve the standards of living, allowing individuals to grocery shop from the comforts of their home via the internet, forever changing the grocery retail industry one shopping list at a time.”
Burling also hopes to help people out in other ways as well.
“I’m excited to kind of get involved with the community,” she said, hoping to get involved with charities through her delivery service.
How it works
Lexie’s Shopper Hopper and Simply Groceries follow similar formats for ordering and delivery.
For Lexie’s Shopper Hopper, after customers choose which name-brand items they want from the list, Burling goes out to her local grocery store to pick the groceries up and then delivers them at the specified time.
During the off-season, she offers delivery on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m, and orders must be placed at least 24 hours prior to the delivery date, according to the website.
“As orders are increased I will add more days,” Burling said.
Burling currently delivers to Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach and Pawleys Island.
The cost for a one-time delivery is $34. Burling does offer a membership which charges $116 per month, making a weekly delivery $29, plus the cost of groceries.
For Simply Groceries, the website is easy to navigate, with name-brand products as well as a fruits and vegetables section, dairy and deli options to choose from.
“You can shop online, and get your products delivered to you in a one-hour time slot,” Payne said.
Once an order is placed, the customer picks the date and time slot that works best for them. After that, the driver goes to their local grocery store to purchase the items, placing perishable items into insulated bags. Once the driver is 15 minutes away, they call the customer so that they are ready for the delivery.
“We’ve got years of experience with our drivers and shoppers,” Payne said.
The cost of delivery is $9.99 for those in the Myrtle Beach metro area, on top of the cost of groceries. The service does deliver to Surfside Beach and Garden City, but they are not currently advertising in those locations.
“When orders come in, we still find a way to get it out to them,” Payne said.
Other grocery delivery services in the area include Myrtle Beach Grocers and Grocery Gal Delivery.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Lexie’s Shopper Hopper
Website: http://www.lexiesshopperhopper.com/home.html
Email: groceries@lexiesshopphopper.com
Phone: 843-457-3158
Simply Groceries
Website: https://simplygroceries.com/
Email: sales@simplygroceries.com
Phone: 855-974-6759
Myrtle Beach Grocers
Website: http://www.myrtlebeachgrocers.net/
Email: info@myrtlebeachgrocers.net
Phone: 843-655-5632
Grocery Gal Delivery
Website: http://www.grocerygaldelivery.com/#welcome-
Email: Moncillet1@yahoo.com
Phone: 843-902-1213
