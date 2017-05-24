Tornadoes, damaging winds, thunderstorms possible in Grand Strand’s afternoon forecast

The threat of severe weather is looming over the Grand Strand Wednesday afternoon, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
After the area was pounded with rounds of rain Tuesday, forecasters said they still anticipate a dreary day for Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick County, N.C. and elevated the risk of severe weather for parts of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina on Wednesday.
A flash flood watch issued Tuesday was extended to midnight Wednesday. The main impacts include stronger to sever storms Wednesday afternoon with main threats pinpointed as damaging wind or tornadoes, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from Rachel Gross-Zouzias with the weather service.
Localized flooding is possible with more rainfall totals up to an inch with isolated higher amounts in some places, which are expected mainly during the afternoon and evening, Gross-Zouzias said.
Lightning, hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall during thunderstorms are all possible with Wednesday’s weather before the storms roll out of the area Thursday when dryer weather is expected to last through the weekend.
