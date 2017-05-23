Here’s why you may need to reschedule some outdoor plans

Hopefully, you packed your rain gear this morning.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a flood watch Tuesday morning in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick County, N.C., and some surrounding areas, according to a briefing from Rachel Gross-Zouzias with the NWS.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and downpours are expected to plague parts of Northeast South Carolina and Southeast North Carolina, Gross-Zouzias states in the Tuesday morning brief.
Flooding is the main threat forecast for the area, but other hazardous severe weather is possible including a small chance for tornadoes, hail, damaging winds.
While the flood watch is effect through 2 a.m. Wednesday, there is a possibility it may be extended. Some areas have already seen 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and it’s possible another 2 to 4 inches could swamp the advisory areas, and even higher amounts are a possibility for some places, according to a previously-issued advisory.
