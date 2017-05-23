Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE
Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE

Local

May 23, 2017 10:09 AM

Here’s why you may need to reschedule some outdoor plans

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Hopefully, you packed your rain gear this morning.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a flood watch Tuesday morning in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick County, N.C., and some surrounding areas, according to a briefing from Rachel Gross-Zouzias with the NWS.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and downpours are expected to plague parts of Northeast South Carolina and Southeast North Carolina, Gross-Zouzias states in the Tuesday morning brief.

Flooding is the main threat forecast for the area, but other hazardous severe weather is possible including a small chance for tornadoes, hail, damaging winds.

While the flood watch is effect through 2 a.m. Wednesday, there is a possibility it may be extended. Some areas have already seen 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and it’s possible another 2 to 4 inches could swamp the advisory areas, and even higher amounts are a possibility for some places, according to a previously-issued advisory.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.23

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos