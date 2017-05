facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:08 Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab Pause 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:12 Police find 'couple' of one-pot meth labs 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 0:16 Crews hose off after hazmat operation 0:14 Suspected meth lab found near U.S. 501 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach 2:09 Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE