Police search for man who didn’t complete roofing project

Conway Police are looking for Jeffrey Lurvern Davis, 24, of Myrtle Beach, for breach of trust.
Police believe Davis took payment to start a roofing job on Chicora Boulevard in Conway, but never completed the work.
Davis is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and once lived in the Thornwood Lane area of Myrtle Beach.
If anyone has any information on the location of Davis or has any additional information on this case, please contact their local police agency or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
