Strip search yields ‘white powder’ substance in an unusual place

A routine traffic stop early Saturday morning yielded nearly 100 pills, a “small amount of a green leafy substance” and 12.75 grams of a “white powder-like substance” that was found in an unusual place after a strip search, according to an Horry County police report.
Kelly Howard, 47, was arrested after the stop, which occurred at 3:08 a.m. Saturday at East Cox Ferry Road and Husted Road in Conway, police said.
Howard faces charges of possession of marijuana, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, possession of other controlled substances and driving under suspension, according to the incident report.
Police said they conducted the traffic stop when Howard’s rear lights weren’t working. Upon making the stop, the officer said he observed Howard to have slurred speech and red, glassy eyes.
While waiting on the South Carolina Highway Patrol to arrive to conduct a DUI check, the officer said he pulled Howard’s license, which came back suspended. It also showed Howard had a controlled substance violation, police said.
After Howard denied having anything illegal in the car, he consented to a search, which police said uncovered “4 slips and 98 pills believed to be Buprenorphine and Naloxone,” both of which are narcotics. A “small amount of a green leafy substance” also was found, police said.
Once Howard was transported to the Horry County Detention Center, during a strip search police said they found 12.75 grams of “a white powder-like substance” hidden in Howard’s “groin area behind his testicles.”
