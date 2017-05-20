Activists join hands in solidarity against offshore drilling

Activists who oppose offshore drilling and seismic testing gather a Plyler Park Saturday, May 20, 2017 to join hands on the beach in solidarity. The annual Hands Across the Sand event is sponsored in Myrtle Beach by S.O.D.A. and the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Activists who oppose offshore drilling and seismic testing gather at Plyler Park on Saturday to join hands on the beach in solidarity. The annual Hands Across the Sand event is sponsored in Myrtle Beach by S.O.D.A. and the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation. At bottom, Cassandra Ratcliff, a 2017 graduate of Coastal Carolina University’s Environmental Sustainability Program, speaks at the event.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Cassandra Ratcliff, a 2017 graduate of Coastal Carolina University's Environmental Sustainibility Program, offers the voice of a new generation.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Wayne Gray speaks about the impact an oil spill would have on our tourism economy.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Herb Riley, a leader in the Myrtle Beach African American community, calls for cultural tourism, not the fossil fuel industry, to be the way forward for our area.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Rick Roberts introduces speakers.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Julie Samples of the Surfside Beach Town Council speaks about her commitment to protecting our coast.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News