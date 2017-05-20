Fun trumps prize money for pudding wrestlers during bike week

The proof is in the pudding.

At least it is for the 2017 pudding wrestling champion Sarah Grabowski.

Donned in white tank tops and men’s boxer shorts, four women took on the task of wrestling each other in a tub filled with chocolate pudding Friday night at The Rat Hole.

The goal: to pin their opponent’s shoulders to the ground for three seconds.

For champion Grabowski and opponent Leslie Wyckoff, of Pageland, both first-time pudding wrestlers, this proved to be a difficult task, with their match lasting well over 30 minutes.

“I didn’t expect this tough of a competition,” said Wyckoff. “I was like, ‘Damn, girl.’ ”

The two battled it out, each pinning the other down for a couple of seconds, but never long enough to win.

With the stands filled with cheering fans, Grabowski finally managed to pin Wyckoff to the ground after what was a hard-fought battle.

Of course, the two were laughing together at the end of the match.

“It’s bike week,” said Wyckoff. “You live. You gotta have fun.”

The duo decided to split the prize money at the end, something that was agreed upon during the match. It was an easy compromise, Grabowski said, especially since they were both more interested in having fun in the event than winning cash.

Grabowski has been coming to bike week festivities at The Rat Hole for years, enjoying the weenie bite and waitress competitions, as well as many other festivities.

Grabowski and Wyckoff’s favorite part? “Ridin’ and drinkin’.”