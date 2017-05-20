Pudding wrestlers rumble at the annual Spring Bike Rally

The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski (right) of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski (top) of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski (top) of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski (left) of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski (right) of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Rat Hole in Socastee holds pudding wrestling as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally on Friday, May 19, 2017. The rally continues through Sunday.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com