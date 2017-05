facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 XCON World at MB Convention Center Pause 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 1:13 Flaunt Girls perform for Bike Rally crowd 1:44 Burnouts, contests, games - bikers revel in Spring Rally festivities 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.19 1:56 Football players teach elementary school kids about leadership, peer pressure 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE