Marie Weaver prays by the ruins of the home where she raised generations. On Friday, May 12, 2017, Weaver is grateful she will be receiving a new home after wading through bureaucracy for more than six months since the home was flooded after Hurricane Matthew. The 85-year-old has been staying with her daughter in the Bucksport community of Horry County after some time at the Red Cross shelter after the hurricane. Her daughters have kept records of conversations, phone calls and letters promising a new home months ago once her home was deemed irreparable. Soon, they say, she will be having a house warming party to celebrate the blessing.